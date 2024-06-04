Local site among NC parks to see big attendance jumps

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Visitation at North Carolina state parks and recreation areas eclipsed 20 million people in 2023. It inched up 3.9% from the previous year, but fell from 22.7 million in 2021.

Overall, 29 of the state’s parks and recreation areas saw upticks in visitors in 2023 .

Morrow Mountain State Park in Stanly County saw the biggest uptick in visitation from 2022 to 2023, at 95%. Jordan Lake State Recreation Area, the state’s most-visited site in the system, saw 2.56 million visitors in 2023 — a 25% bump from the previous year.

