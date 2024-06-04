Local site among NC parks to see big attendance jumps

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Visitation at North Carolina state parks and recreation areas eclipsed 20 million people in 2023. It inched up 3.9% from the previous year, but fell from 22.7 million in 2021.
Overall, 29 of the state’s parks and recreation areas saw upticks in visitors in 2023.
Morrow Mountain State Park in Stanly County saw the biggest uptick in visitation from 2022 to 2023, at 95%. Jordan Lake State Recreation Area, the state’s most-visited site in the system, saw 2.56 million visitors in 2023 — a 25% bump from the previous year.
