Local students celebrate special prom night

CROUSE, N.C. — Some local students got to celebrate a special prom night on Friday.

It was the ‘Night to Shine’ in Crouse, North Carolina. The annual celebration is for people with special needs 14 years and older. They got to enjoy dinner and dancing.

Organizers at Anthony Baptist Church says they get joy out of seeing the students having a great time.

“We feed off their energy,” event coordinator Sarah Newton said. “They’re so pumped to be here, so excited to be here, they eat, dance and party all night long.”

The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored the event.

