Local surgeon issues warning about blood tests to screen for colon cancer

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A local surgeon is issuing a warning regarding blood tests that screen for colon cancer.

The Shield Blood Test screens for risks of having a colon polyp or colorectal cancer.

It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults who are 45 years or older.

However, Doctor Christian Brown at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill says this should not be used as a replacement for a colonoscopy.

He said if the blood test comes back negative, patients can wait up to three years to test again. But if it comes back positive, they must immediately take action.

“When somebody has a positive test, the next step in diagnosing them is to do a colonoscopy so colonoscopies aren’t going anywhere. It’s the gold standard for diagnosing, diagnosing, and sometimes even treating early-stage colorectal cancers,” Brown explained.

According to Brown, the test will cost patients around $800 because it’s not yet covered by insurance companies.

He expects it will become more accessible in about three to five years.

VIDEO: Carolina hospitals team up to find solutions for pediatric cancer

Carolina hospitals team up to find solutions for pediatric cancer

©2024 Cox Media Group