Expect longer wait times on N.C. 105 starting Tuesday

BOONE, N.C. — Blasting operations began at 7 p.m. on N.C. 105 near Broadstone Road in Boone on Tuesday as part of a bridge replacement project.

The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that Wright Brothers Construction will conduct these operations, which will require the closure of N.C. 105 until debris is cleared.

The blasting is part of a $48.7 million project aimed at replacing the existing bridge and improving the highway’s intersection with Broadstone Road.

Crews will provide turn-around locations if the closure extends into Wednesday morning, and commercial vehicles and trucks can use designated detours.

From Boone:

• Take U.S. 321 South to Lenoir

• Take U.S. 64 West/N.C. 18 South to Morganton

• Take N.C. 181 North to Pineola

• U.S. 221 North to Linville to N.C. 105

From Linville:

• U.S. 221 South to Pineola

• Take N.C. 181 South to Morganton

• Take U.S. 64 East/N.C. 18 North to Lenoir

• Take U.S. 321 North to Boone to N.C. 105

Further blasting operations are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, with brief closures expected during debris removal.

