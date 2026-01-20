Longtime annual event in Charlotte changes ownership

CHARLOTTE — The Novant Health Charlotte Marathon has a new owner: the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced on Tuesday that it has acquired the rights to the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon.

The marathon, which has been a staple in the community for 21 years, will benefit from the Charlotte Sports Foundation’s expertise in event operations, partnerships and national sports marketing, officials said. The latest 2025 marathon saw more than 11,000 runners, marking it as the largest event in its history.

The Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, originally known as the Thunder Road Marathon, was launched in 2005, highlighting Charlotte’s connection to NASCAR. In 2015, it was renamed the Charlotte Marathon and Novant Health became the title sponsor a year later in 2016.

“The Novant Health Charlotte Marathon is more than a race, it’s a celebration of our city, its neighborhoods and the people who show up for each other,” said Will Pitts, CEO of CSF, in a news release. “We’re honored to be at the helm of an event with such deep community roots and excited to invest in its future in a way that reflects Charlotte’s momentum and ambition.”

In addition to the 26.2-mile marathon, the annual event also features a half marathon and a Chick-Fil-A Marathon 5k, appealing to runners of all levels.

Officials expressed optimism about the acquisition, stating, “CSF’s proven expertise ensures long-term stability for the race while positioning it for thoughtful growth under local, mission-driven leadership.”

The 22nd annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 14. Registration for the event is now open, with more details set to be announced in the coming months.

