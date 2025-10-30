Longtime Charlotte pub set to close as it seeks ‘next home’

CHARLOTTE — The clock is winding down on Big Ben Restaurant and Pub’s time in Elizabeth.

The modern British pub took to social media today to announce it will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. It has been located at 1535 Elizabeth Ave. since July 2021. Big Ben is neighbors with Customshop and Elizabeth Creamery.

“This isn’t goodbye … just a new chapter. Keep following us for updates as we search for our next home,” the post reads.

Big Ben is closing in Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/qp97przuTM — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 30, 2025

Big Ben moved to its 5,500-square-foot home in Elizabeth after being displaced from Atherton Mill when its lease was not renewed. It had been located there for nearly a decade.

