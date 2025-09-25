Longtime family-owned business sold

CHARLOTTE — Party Reflections is under new ownership and eyeing significant growth following a recapitalization.

The longtime Charlotte-based company has sold a majority stake to private equity firm Dubin Clark & Co. That firm, headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, targets lead or controlling investments in event services companies with at least $5 million in sales, as well as branded niche manufacturing and residential home services.

“I think this is just the next natural step for Party Reflections,” says CEO Christian Eastman. “I think we’ve come to the realization that now was the right time for us to bring in that extra partner, or that extra capital to grow Party Reflections.”

Eastman and the company’s longtime leader, Dan Hooks, are stakeholders in the revamped ownership. Eastman, who has 30-plus years of events-sector experience, will serve as CEO. He joined the family-owned business as an equity investor and chief operations officer.

