Loved ones, community honors legacy of Concord teacher killed in crash

CONCORD, N.C. — A vigil is being held Friday night at Concord Middle School for Kendall Bost, a Concord teacher and coach, who was killed Jan. 20 in a crash.

Bost was well-known in the Concord community.

Not only was he a teacher and football coach, but he also played football and graduated from Concord High School.

That’s why people who knew Bost say his loss is prominent.

Concord police say Bost died after he crashed a car into a tree on Harris Street.

Bost’s students, players, colleagues, friends, and relatives were in attendance to honor him.

