Full lineup announced for Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Organizers have announced the full artist lineup for the Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown Charlotte.

Thirteen artists spanning multiple genres and generations will be joining the previously announced headliners. Those artists include:

The Avett Brothers, The Fray, Allen Stone, Ripe, Lily Fitts, Holly Humberstone, Ax and the Hatchetmen, Weston Estate, The Aces, Anees, Infinity Song, Nightly, and Artikal Sound System.

Organizers said the local stage will feature homegrown talent such as:

Sweet Spine, Modern Alibi, Fox N’ Vead, Natalie Carr, Late Night Special, Laura Vinson, Ryan Trotti, Oceanic, Biking with Francis, Petrov, Deaf Andrews, Stranger Company, Farber and Friends, and Jacoozy.

“The city’s amazing reception to its first true multi-genre major music festival is exactly what we had hoped,” said Bob Durkin, co-founder of Southern Entertainment, best known for the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, SC, now entering its ninth year. “Ticket sales at all levels are strong, with some already sold out, and sponsors are lining up to support this initiative, solidifying Charlotte’s position as a music city.”

For more information about the festival, including ticket sales and lineup updates, visit www.llmfclt.com.

