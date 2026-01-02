Low vaccination rates coincide with spike in flu cases across North Carolina

HICKORY, N.C. — Flu cases are surging across North Carolina, with hospitalizations having increased for nine consecutive weeks.

At an urgent care facility in Hickory, 90% of the patients are diagnosed with the flu, prompting hospitals to implement visitation restrictions.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that only 20% of state residents have been vaccinated against the flu, a notable decline from previous years.

This lack of vaccination coincides with a spike in flu cases, leading health care officials to label this season’s strain as a potential “super bug.”

Patients lined up outside an urgent care facility in Hickory every morning, indicating the severity of the outbreak.

Taylor Rutherford, clinical manager at Urgent Care of Mountain View, reported that most patients present symptoms like fever, cough and body aches.

“Mostly fever, congestion cough, sore throat. Body aches for sure,” Rutherford said.

In response to the rising number of respiratory illnesses, UNC Health BlueRidge in Morganton has announced visitation restrictions starting Jan. 6.

This decision aims to limit the spread of the flu and other illnesses, like COVID-19 and RSV.

Duke Health Lake Norman is also implementing similar restrictions on patient visitation, effective Jan. 6.

Patients at this facility will only be allowed two guests aged 12 and older and visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

If individuals have flu-like symptoms, they are advised to stay home.

Health care officials strongly encourage preventive measures, including vaccination, good hygiene practices and staying home if feeling sick.

With children returning to school soon, further spikes in flu cases are anticipated.

VIDEO: Hospitals implement stricter visitation rules as flu, RSV cases rise

Hospitals implement stricter visitation rules as flu, RSV cases rise

©2026 Cox Media Group