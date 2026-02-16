Lowe’s cuts 600 corporate jobs to boost frontline focus

CHARLOTTE — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. has cut approximately 600 corporate and support roles, impacting less than 1% of its total workforce.

“This reduction in corporate staff allows Lowe’s to strengthen our frontline focus while remaining agile in a dynamic home improvement environment,” the company said in a statement.

The move is aimed at strengthening the company’s focus on frontline associates and better aligning resources to support stores and employees.

