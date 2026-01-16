Lowes Foods opens store in region

WAXHAW, N.C. — A grocer with deep North Carolina roots has opened its latest store in the greater Charlotte region.

The Lowes Foods store at 3412 Providence Road in Waxhaw opened Thursday. It marks the sixth location in this market for the Winston-Salem-based grocer, according to its press release.

The 50,887-square-foot store is at the Shops at Prescot Village, a 100-acre, mixed-use development by The Widewaters Group.

The Waxhaw location is one of several that have opened in recent months or that are in the works in the Carolinas. Locally, that list includes a store at The Exchange in Indian Land that debuted in October as well as a location at Kellswater Commons in Kannapolis that’s expected to open this year.

