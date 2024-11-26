Lowe’s hires local restaurants to serve Thanksgiving meals in Western North Carolina

MARION, N.C. — Lowe’s Home Improvement is hoping to bring Thanksgiving to thousands of families in Western North Carolina, and they’re hiring local restaurants to provide the meals.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty stopped by the Lowe’s in Marion and found people picking up meals for the holiday on Tuesday.

The home improvement giant says they’re providing 3,000 family-style meals at six of their locations. We spotted folks arriving two hours early in hopes of picking up their meals.

When Hurricane Helene hit, the store in Marion actually flooded as the Catawba River rapidly rose. But thanks to their employees, they were able to quickly reopen.

This week, Lowe’s hired restaurants that are also recovering from the storm. Some were damaged, others were without water for weeks.

“This is huge,” said Brian Stouz with Zella’s Deli & Restaurant, based out of Swannanoa. “The economic strain has come from the storm where we were telling people to not come to Asheville or the whole area during the biggest time of the year.”

With smiles on plenty of faces, many of the families at Lowe’s on Tuesday told Faherty they were happy to get help for the holiday.

