‘One family’: Asheville community helps feed thousands for Thanksgiving

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Western Carolina Farmers Market is normally bustling with people buying what’s in season, but the cars were wrapped around the block for a different reason on Thursday: the spirit of Thanksgiving.

As far as the eye could see, people lined up to receive some of the 1,500 Thanksgiving meals being distributed by Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Farmers Market in Asheville distributes Thanksgiving meals after Hurricane Helene

Channel 9′s Erica Bryant and Scott Wickersham were there to help distribute meals and hear from those impacted by Hurricane Helene ahead of the holiday season.

Inside one of those cars was Jeri Meadows, who was thrilled by the turnout.

“I think it’s great that people come together today for all these blessings, and let’s let it continue throughout the year,” Meadows said.

Like so many in this area, the past two months have been difficult, but Thursday brought some much-needed joy.

Andre LaSalle told Bryant that seeing all of the people helping people is some of the best therapy around.

“We love you and we’re really grateful for the help that you’re giving, because we know it’s unconditional,” LaSalle said.

Bryant met Susan Whiteside and asked her how things have been since Helene hit in September.

“It’s been trying. My husband was out of work for a while, he was actually on the river, so they pretty much got wiped out,” Whiteside said. “But he’s been able to get back to work, so we’re making it.”

When it was her turn, the long wait paid off, and she felt the cloud lift a little, knowing Thanksgiving dinner was taken care of.

“Thank you so much, y’all have a great day, thank you,” she told the volunteers.

A feeling of hope

After what people in western North Carolina have been through the past two months, a couple of hours in line to make sure they’d have Thanksgiving dinner was nothing.

“We’re going through trying times, but my pastor teaches me God will provide all our needs,” Joseph Whiteside told Wickersham. (No relation to Susan.)

“It’s been a terrible time, but people have really come together?” we asked.

“They’ve come together as one family in Christ,” Joseph said.

Volunteers in Asheville give Thanksgiving meals after Hurricane Helene

Volunteers loaded his vehicle with everything he’ll need next week, including fresh eggs and that all-important Thanksgiving turkey.

Back in line, Meelo Lopez said he’s feeling grateful that people across the Carolinas haven’t forgotten this community.

“To have something like this for those of us in need, it’s just really wonderful,” Lopez told Wickersham.

It was also wonderful to be able to help give out some of this food on Thursday, and we wanted viewers to see the effort in part because we’ve been asking all of you to donate. With thousands of people lined up, you can see first-hand how your donations are making a difference here.

While one holiday meal can’t erase the uphill challenges for this community, it does provide some hope and a glimpse that better days are ahead.

You can donate to help feed those in need across western North Carolina by clicking this link.

(VIDEO: The ‘Great Toy Convoy’ is bringing gifts to western North Carolina’s kids after Helene)

The ‘Great Toy Convoy’ is bringing gifts to western North Carolina’s kids after Helene

©2024 Cox Media Group