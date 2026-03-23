Lowe’s program offers professional help with household chores for $99/year

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s launched HomeCare+, a new annual subscription service that provides homeowners with professional assistance for routine maintenance tasks, the retailer announced last week. The program costs $99 per year and is currently available to more than 75% of households across the United States.

The service is an extension of the MyLowe’s Rewards loyalty program and utilizes store associates to perform common household chores. It is designed to assist a variety of customers, including first-time homeowners and seniors who may face challenges with physical upkeep or time constraints.

Subscribers receive two in-home visits per year, with local store associates performing up to seven maintenance tasks during each appointment.

Services

The available services include cleaning electric dryer vents, replacing HVAC and refrigerator water filters and flushing electric water heaters. Associates can also lubricate garage doors, replace light bulbs and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Jen Wilson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Lowe’s, said the program focuses on using the company’s workforce to help customers.

“HomeCare+ is all about simplifying home improvement and making it easier for our customers,” Wilson said. “Bringing together a simple, affordable subscription with something that truly sets Lowe’s apart—the expertise of our red vest associates—is how we will deepen loyalty with our customers. And as AI plays a bigger role in people’s lives and ultimately in their homes, leaning into the power of human connection uniquely positions Lowe’s as the most helpful brand in home improvement.”

Amanda Bailey, vice president of customer marketing and loyalty at Lowe’s, said the service was developed based on direct feedback from homeowners who find small maintenance tasks difficult to manage.

“We know home maintenance can feel overwhelming, whether you’re a first-time homeowner, a busy parent or someone who’s simply uncomfortable climbing ladders around the home,” Bailey said. “We consistently hear from customers that small tasks around the house quickly turn into a long to-do list. HomeCare+ is the result of listening intently to what our customers care about most to deliver on our brand promise.”

The program provides additional financial incentives for members. Subscribers receive a 5% discount on select items required for the maintenance services, such as batteries and filters. Participation also grants automatic Gold Status in the MyLowe’s Rewards program. This status level includes benefits such as 1.5 points for every dollar spent on eligible purchases and free same-day delivery on certain orders of $25 or more.

HomeCare+ gift cards are expected to be available for purchase later this year. Consumers can check for local availability and enroll in the program through the Lowe’s website.

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