Lowe’s sought to financially ‘destroy’ vendor, lawsuit says

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is being sued by a former vendor that claims the home-improvement retailer sought to undermine and destroy it financially.

Mooresville-based Greentouch USA — and related entity Greentouch Home Ltd.-Hong Kong — filed a lawsuit against Lowe’s and subsidiary LG Sourcing Inc. earlier this year.

Greentouch designed, supplied and sold bathroom vanities, fireplaces and related fixtures and furniture to Lowe’s from 2018 to 2023.

The complaint alleges Lowe’s failed to follow through with the purchase and sale of “tens of millions of dollars” worth of goods manufactured specifically for its stores and online. It also wrongly declared product defective and resold it for a profit.

In response, Lowe’s filed a partial motion seeking dismissal of six claims in North Carolina Business Court.

