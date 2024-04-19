Lt. Governor candidate preps for May runoff race after winning in March

CHARLOTTE — Republicans will return to the polls next week to vote in this year’s runoff elections.

An eye-catching race on the ballot is for lieutenant governor.

Forsyth County District Attorney, Jim O’Neil, called for a second primary after coming in second in March.

He will go up against former Dan Forest Chief of Staff, Hal Weatherman, who finished in first.

“I’ve spent 14 straight months with no exaggeration, 14 straight months, five and Sunday, six days a week, traveling this great state and have gone to all 100 counties,” Weatherman told Bruno.

