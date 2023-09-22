LuLu’s rallies at original west Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE — A popular chicken and seafood restaurant is making a comeback.

LuLu’s Maryland-Style Chicken and Seafood has permanently reopened its original location at 2400 Tuckaseegee Road.

The reopening comes after the closure of its secondary location on Central Avenue earlier this year. Construction and operational challenges had only allowed limited hours at the west Charlotte location.

“In a time where many restaurants have closed their doors for good, I am thankful that I was able to keep our original location,” owner Jay Davis said in a news release. “To be able to re-introduce LuLu’s back to the community at the right time — it’s amazing to get a second chance. We are excited to bring Maryland-style seafood back to the Queen City full-time.”

Davis is now operating as the sole owner of the restaurant.

The location previously saw off-and-on operations during the construction of a roundabout that forced a road closure in front of the building. Seafood availability and staffing since the COVID-19 pandemic also factored into its more limited hours.

Lulu’s Express will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Diners can expect crowd favorites on the menu, including jumbo lump crab cakes, crab fries, salmon and shrimp.

