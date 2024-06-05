Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga to open first Carolinas store here

CHARLOTTE — Global fashion brand Balenciaga is gearing up for its entry into the Charlotte market.

The luxury retailer, headquartered in France, filed a building permit with Mecklenburg County on May 30 for its future store at SouthPark Mall.

The $1.8 million upfit is for a 4,346-square-foot space, according to the permit.

The Balenciaga store will be in the former Lacoste and Tommy John storefronts, next to Tiffany & Co., near Belk and Nordstrom.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Fashion show raises funds for people living with stroke, epilepsy, and disabilities

Fashion show raises funds for people living with stroke, epilepsy, and disabilities

©2024 Cox Media Group