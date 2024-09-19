Luxury townhomes go up for rent in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — A Chicago-based investor and developer recently delivered its first luxury, for-rent townhome community in Charlotte.

Earlier this month, AHC Funds delivered The Collection Matheson, a 29-unit townhome community at 410 Alarum Alley in NoDa.

Each four-story townhome is 1,462 square feet with two bedrooms, a loft-style flex room and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

Units have an attached garage and partially covered private rooftop terrace. Monthly rent starts at $3,450, according to the property’s website.

