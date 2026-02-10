Lyft introduces ride-share option for teens with safety features

CHARLOTTE — Lyft is rolling out a new ride-share option for teens.

It lets them order rides on their own.

The rides include PIN verification, check in for unusual route changes, audio recording, and live tracking for parents.

Lyft said only drivers who meet the highest standards with background checks, safe driving records, and positive feedback history will be allowed to drive teens.

