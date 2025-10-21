Macy’s cuts ribbon on massive center here

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The largest economic development project in Rowan County history has now officially launched its operations.

Macy’s Inc. held a grand opening last week for its $640 million fulfillment center in China Grove. Macy’s announced the landmark investment in 2022. The heavily automated, high-tech facility spans 2.5 million square feet. Macy’s said the operation will reach 800 employees by the end of this year.

Macy’s has said previously that the facility is expected to have over 1,300 full-time employees, along with more seasonal workers, upon full ramp up.

