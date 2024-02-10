CHARLOTTE — Maiz Agua Sal is targeting a March opening on Charlotte’s west side.

The authentic Mexican tortilleria and agave bar, called MAS for short, is the latest restaurant for ARDR Hospitality Group, co-founded by Alyson Davis and husband Dan Davis. The group operates Craft Tasting Room, Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails and The Green Room.

MAS is more than two years in the making. Plans for the concept were first announced in December 2021.

The brand — named for the corn meal, water and salt used to make fresh tortillas — was inspired by the Davises time spent in Mexico with longtime childhood friends. Chef Jonathan Olvera, a first-generation Mexican-American from Salisbury, has been tapped to lead the kitchen.

