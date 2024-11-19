Major Dilworth development hits milestone; tower project up next

CHARLOTTE — New York-based Spandrel Development Partners has delivered the first phase of its 626-unit apartment project in Dilworth.

Enclave Radius Dilworth, a 274-unit, eight-story midrise at the corner of East Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue, opened on Nov. 15, said Ian Levine, Spandrel co-founder. The building at 515 Royal Court has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with a monthly rent that ranges between $1,534 and $3,340.

Levine said the building will deliver in phases from the bottom up, starting with the first few floors and interior amenities. It will be complete by the end of January.

