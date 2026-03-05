Major mixed-use development on Dilworth block takes key step forward

CHARLOTTE — Centrum Realty & Development and Sorelle Capital are putting more pieces in place for a Dilworth mixed-use development, according to a filing with the city of Charlotte.

The joint-venture partners filed a land development construction plan on Jan. 26 for 1.81 acres at 1901 and 1909 South boulevards and 216 E. Worthington Ave. The plan calls a 422-unit multifamily development, hotel, parking structure, and restaurant and bar. A land development construction plan filing is a key step in the city and county approvals process that covers a range of development and construction steps including site layout, grading, erosion control and utility infrastructure.

Larry Powers, managing partner at Centrum, said the firms would share more details as the project progresses.

The filing is tied to a larger development that Powers previously told the Charlotte Business Journal will encompass an entire block, from South Boulevard to Cleveland Avenue. Centrum acquired the multi-parcel assemblage between 2021 and 2023. The firm acquired 1.15 acres at 216 E. Worthington Ave. in October 2021 for $8.3 million; 0.34 acres at 1909 South Blvd. in December 2021 for $4 million; and 0.32 acres at 1909 South Blvd. in January 2023 for $4.5 million.

