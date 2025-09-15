Major stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway reopens, restoring access to Mount Mitchell State Park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The National Park Service announced on Monday it has reopened a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway from milepost 382 in Asheville to milepost 355.3 at the Ridge Junction Overlook after completing landslide repairs.

The repairs were completed at mileposts 375 and 380, allowing access to popular locations such as the Craggy Gardens Visitor Center and Craggy Pinnacle Trail.

The reopening of this section of the Parkway provides access to Mount Mitchell State Park and lands managed by the USDA Forest Service.

Visitors are encouraged to check the status of USDA Forest Service trails near Craggy Gardens on the National Forests of NC website.

While the Craggy Gardens Visitor Center and Craggy Pinnacle Trail are open, the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area and sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail remain closed.

The reopening of the Blue Ridge Parkway section nearly one year after it was devastated by Helene is expected to enhance access to recreational areas and boost tourism in the region.

