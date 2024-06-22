Local

Major uptown development faces delay due to financing

By Charlotte Business Journal

This rendering shows BK Partners' vision for Brooklyn Village. (BK PARTNERS)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — The joint venture leading the Brooklyn Village development is struggling to secure financing for the first phase of the project, which is likely to delay the start of construction.

First phase of Brooklyn Village project must be completed by 2028

Don Peebles, executive vice president of The Peebles Corp., told Charlotte Business Journal on Friday that financial constraints will hinder progress for now. Peebles said he sent a technical notice of delay to Mecklenburg County last month informing them of the challenges spurred by high interest rates and the tight lending market.

“We went out to market and received feedback. At that point, we sent notice to the county,” he said. “There is a lot of stress on banking and commercial markets, so a lot of lenders that would typically allocate dollars are working though their own balance sheets.”

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.



©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read