Major water main project in downtown Waxhaw set to complete by October 2026

WAXHAW, N.C. — Union County started a year-long project on Monday to replace a water main in downtown Waxhaw.

Crews are working on Rehobeth Road from Ashton Manor Way to West South Main Street.

The project will improve service and make the infrastructure more reliable, officials said.

It should be finished by October 2026. Several other areas will eventually be impacted by the project.

