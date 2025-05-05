Local

‘Make a plan’: Officials say to prep for hurricane season

Riverside Drive cleanup On Saturday, Channel 9 returned to a northwest Charlotte neighborhood where nearly 100 homes are deemed unsafe to live in after Hurricane Helene.
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management wants people to prepare for the Atlantic hurricane season, which starts June 1.

Emergency management prioritizes public communication by sending alerts and responding quickly.

However, preparedness starts at home, officials said.

“Make a plan,” said Division Chief Robert Graham, Charlotte Fire Department. “Get prepared. Start to put supplies aside and think about what you would need for the first 72 hours without power, without the ability to go to the store. And you want to make sure your family knows what the plan is if you lose communications.”

Emergency Management and Stormwater Services agree that the best way to prevent damage is to get homes and people out of harm’s way.

Mecklenburg County had 170 homes damaged during Hurricane Helene last September.

In the wake of Helene, the county bought 17 flooded properties on Riverside Drive and is negotiating with several more homeowners for future buyouts or retrofits.

