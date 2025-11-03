Malfunction causes contractors to cut rumble strips too deep

MORGANTON, N.C. — An equipment malfunction caused contractors to cut rumble strips too deep on a section of N.C. Highway 18 between Morganton and Lenoir in Burke and Caldwell counties.

The rumble strips are part of a statewide initiative by the North Carolina Department of Transportation to prevent crashes. The NCDOT’s central Raleigh unit identified N.C. Highway 18 as a road needing safety improvements based on crash data.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the NCDOT to enhance road safety across the state. By analyzing crash data, the department aims to identify high-risk areas and implement measures to reduce accidents.

Read more here.

WATCH: Officials ask for assistance identifying suspect in Morganton thefts

Officials ask for assistance identifying suspect in Morganton thefts

©2025 Cox Media Group