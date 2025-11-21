Man accepts plea deal for killing girlfriend’s mom

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for what Lincoln County officials call one of the most brutal murders they’ve ever seen.

Michael Ricker, of Maiden, accepted a plea deal on Thursday to spend the next five decades in prison.

On Oct. 21, 2023, Ricker beat Lesa Rose, 63, with a pipe, strangled her, and tried to drown her at a home on Ginger Lane. She died at the scene.

Prosecutors revealed details in court that family members said they never heard before.

“We really hope he is never able to walk the streets again because people like him don’t change and we’ve been through hell on earth and at that point, we just want peace for the rest of our lives,” said Amber Rose, daughter.

The murder happened while Ricker was on bond for shooting another member of the victim’s family twice.

VIDEO: Deputies: Man accused of killing girlfriend’s mom months after allegedly shooting her dad

Deputies: Man accused of killing girlfriend’s mom months after allegedly shooting her dad

©2025 Cox Media Group