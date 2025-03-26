Man accused of attacking, shooting at woman with child nearby

CHARLOTTE — A convicted felon is behind bars facing federal and local charges after being accused of attacking a woman while a four-year-old was nearby.

Channel 9 obtained court documents for a case against Daquan Jeter.

Jeter is accused of threatening to kill the woman and firing shots at her using a sawed-off shotgun.

The incident occurred on Sunday along Winchelsea Drive in southeast Charlotte.

Documents said the victim called her sister, and the sister told police that she could hear Jeter ask his son to get his gun.

About an hour later, Mint Hill police found Jeter passed out inside his car holding a shotgun with a four-year-old child inside.

He is facing more than a dozen charges in Mecklenburg County, as well as a federal felony charge.

