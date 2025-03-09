Suspect dead, woman and child shot after officer-involved shootout in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, N.C. — One man is dead and a woman and child are in the hospital after a shootout between Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies and a suspect Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call just before 12:30 p.m. from a male stating that he killed a woman and her child at a residence on Mosteller Drive in Lancaster.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gun in the yard of the residence.

The suspect and deputies exchanged gunfire and ultimately the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

With the help of SWAT and South Carolina Highway Patrol, deputies said they set up a perimeter and entered the home.

Deputies said that inside the home they found a woman and a juvenile both with gunshot wounds.

The victims were treated on scene and then taken to the hospital.

Officials said this incident is over, the scene is secure, and they are not looking for any additional suspects.

While deputies say there is no threat to the public at this point, they are asking folks to avoid the area of Holiday Road and Mosteller Drive for the next several hours.

Per the sheriff’s department’s policy, the officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave while officials review this incident.

So far, there is no word on the condition of the two victims.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts is at the scene and will have the latest from this incident during our 6 p.m. broadcast.

