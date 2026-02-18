Man accused of firing shots arrested at a light rail stop

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of firing shots was arrested Monday at a light rail station, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Officers got a description of the suspect, La’meak Wingo, after hearing seven or eight shots in the 5600 block of Old Concord Road.

Wingo admitted to firing the shots, according to court documents.

Police arrested him at the Old Concord Road light rail station.

He was also in possession of marijuana, which was repackaged in store-bought smoke shop bags.

Police charged Wingo with two city ordinance violations for shooting within city limits and possession of a weapon on city property.

He was released on unsecured bond.

VIDEO: NC lawmakers demand answers from Charlotte after light rail stabbings

NC lawmakers demand answers from Charlotte after light rail stabbings

©2026 Cox Media Group