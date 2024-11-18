Man accused of groping 2 employees at 2 stores

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe police arrested and charged Emanuel Gerardo Gomez, 28, who allegedly groped two employees at two stores in two days.

An employee at the Family Dollar on East Sunset Drive said Gomez groped and fondled her at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, police said. The suspect left the store before police got there.

“I can’t believe it -- quiet neighborhood,” said customer Michael Feeney. “It’s nice, been here five years and never had a problem.”

On Saturday at about 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the Dollar General on West Franklin Street after something similar happened. An employee said a male customer walked up to her and groped her at the store.

“I heard a scream,” said Mikayla Lindsey who heard her co-worker at the Dollar General. “Real loud. I didn’t really react to it. I thought somebody had dropped something -- a kid was playing or something. By the time he had sold him the stuff, he was shaking. I noticed that he did it. He was shaking and he ran out and went that way.”

The suspect once again fled before police arrived.

Monroe police identified Gomez the next day through security footage.

“Both employees were females, came to work to do their job,” said Lt. Morgan Malone, Monroe Police Department. “They didn’t want their safety to put at risk that day. Officers did a good job figuring out who it was, arresting him, putting him in jail.”

Investigators charged Gomez with two counts of sexual battery and resisting, delaying, and obstructing justice.

He was arrested and booked at the Union County Detention Center and released on a $10,000 bond.

His next court date is in January.

©2024 Cox Media Group