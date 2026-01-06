Man accused of shooting at Amazon driver says it was an honest mistake

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused shooting an Amazon seasonal delivery driver is sharing his side of what happened that night. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sidney Pittman last month after they said he shot at a car that was delivering Amazon packages.

Last week, Channel 9’s Gina Esposito spoke with the victims, Tashika Timble and her 16-year-old son Jonathan Leak. They said their GPS took them to Pittman’s address, but when then realized it was the wrong home, they delivered the package to the correct home across the street. They said a man shot at the back of their car as they were about to head to the next address.

Timble hired a civil rights activist John C. Barnett, who has been calling for more charges, and raising concerns about the shooting being racial motivated.

Investigators told Esposito they are planning to hand over their investigation material to the district attorney this week. The DA will decide if the current charges of discharging a weapon into occupied property and injury to personal property were appropriate, and if more charges should be filed.

Pittman contacted Esposito who said he is sorry about the incident and sends his apologies to the victims.

“My main message to the community and family is, ‘I’m deeply sorry and this was not a racially motivated incident. This was an honest mistake,’” said Pittman.

Pittmas also said it looked like “someone scoping out unattended houses to break in for the holidays or a possible porch pirate.” He believes Amazon should provide drivers with stickers/lights to help identify personal vehicles as delivery vehicles.

