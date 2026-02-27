Man accused of shooting firefighter faces bond revocation hearing

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Prosecutors are trying to revoke the bond for a man accused of shooting a firefighter.

Timothy Hayden is expected to return to court next Wednesday.

Last year, Hayden was allegedly drunk when he tripped his alarm system at his home in Richmond County.

However, when firefighters responded, they said he shot one of them in the leg.

Timothy Hayden Timothy Hayden Mugshot. (Richmond County Sheriff Office.)

According to court documents, when Hayden was released on bond, he was ordered not to drink alcohol and to take breathalyzer tests twice a day.

But records show he missed two of those tests. Now, prosecutors want a judge to revoke his bond.

VIDEO: Richmond County firefighters outraged over bond granted to suspect

Richmond County firefighters outraged over bond granted to suspect

©2026 Cox Media Group