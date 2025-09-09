Richmond County firefighters outraged over bond granted to suspect

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters in Richmond County are expressing frustration after a judge granted bond to Timothy Hayden, who is accused of shooting firefighter Jerry Shepard.

The incident occurred when Shepard and another firefighter responded to a fire alarm call, and Hayden allegedly began shooting, injuring Shepard in the leg.

“It was not what we were wanting,” said Jerry Shepard, the injured firefighter. “But maybe with him doing what he’s gotta do … when court time comes, justice will be served.”

Mitchell Watson, Chief Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, stated, “These firemen they volunteer their time. They got up in the middle of the night to answer a call of duty, and was met with gunfire and that is unacceptable.”

The courtroom was filled with more than two dozen firefighters showing support for Shepard, who attended the hearing on crutches.

Hayden’s defense attorney argued that Hayden, a well-known businessman, was intoxicated and accidentally triggered his own alarm system, claiming he did not see the fire truck’s flashing lights and thought he was firing warning shots at the ground.

Despite pleas from Shepard to deny bond, the judge set Hayden’s bond at $880,000 with conditions, including prohibitions on drinking, possessing a gun, or interacting with the victims.

Due to Hayden’s conflicts with local judges, a judge from Scotland County was brought in to hear the case.

Richmond County investigators indicated that more charges could be forthcoming, with a grand jury set to consider an indictment for attempted murder as soon as Monday.

