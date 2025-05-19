Man accused of threatening to kill CMPD, ICE officers, referencing deadly Charlotte ambush

CHARLOTTE — A Davidson County man is accused of threatening to kill officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week, the U.S. Attorney for Western District of North Carolina announced on Monday.

Johnathan Trent Thomas, 27, of Linwood, contacted CMPD on Thursday to say he was going to Charlotte with armor-piercing ammunition, night vision, body armor to kill officers and “shoot them all” if immigration enforcement continued, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Thomas was referring to arrests made by ICE on Albemarle Road.

If police were to point their guns at Thomas, he said he would “Swiss cheese” the officers if they were to make more arrests.

He also said he at Tannerite, an explosive, around his house.

Thomas referred to the April 29, 2024, east Charlotte ambush that killed four law enforcement officers and said he “could do a whole lot better than that” if officers came to his house.

Thomas has a long history of threatening law enforcement and followed CMPD officers in marked patrol cars.

Officers seized three rifles and a handgun from Thomas’ resident on Friday, which was when he was arrested.

He faced a judge on Monday charged with threatening to assault or murder federal law enforcement officers which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

He remains in custody.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.