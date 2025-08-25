Man accused of threatening neighbors arrested at elementary school

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man at a Burke County school after neighbors said he broke into homes nearby and threatened to kill them.

Hunter Foxwell and his girlfriend will never forget the chilling threats they said Jesse Buchanan made after breaking into their home along Washboard Lane.

Jesse Blaine Buchanan (BCSO)

“He kept telling me he was going to shoot everybody, kill everybody,” Hunter Foxwell said. “And at that point, I told everybody to get in their house and lock the doors.”

They said Buchanan was told he needed to leave but he didn’t and threatened to shoot everyone.

Minutes earlier, neighbors said Buchanan had also gone into another home along Jacobs Lane.

Deputies arrested him at Salem Elementary School and found a large fix-blade knife in his waistband.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, saw several deputies arrive at the school.

“I know the guy run up the road here and that’s when the officers were looking for him,” the neighbor said.

Residents said Buchanan lived in the neighborhood and were not sure why he returned but are thankful for the police response.

“It’s not right,” Foxworth said. “People should feel safe around here, not threatened.”

Buchanan faces multiple charges, including having a weapon on educational property.

Deputies said he is locked up without bond and is will go in front of a judge next month in Morganton.

