Man arrested in 2024 Salisbury Homicide; faces first-degree murder charge

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in Salisbury, according to the police department.

On June 29, 2024, officers responded to a call regarding a body being found at a residence on Old Concord Road.

The victim, later identified as 47-year-old Jason Ramon Ryals, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On May 14, 2025, officers announced that 32-year-old Donovan Allen Romanek had been arrested in connection with this case.

Romanek has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center without bond, according to police.

“This was a difficult and tragic case, but our investigators remained focused and determined,” said Salisbury Police Chief P.J. Smith. “I want to thank our officers and detectives, as well as the SBI, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office for their professionalism in bringing this case to resolution. Their work honors the memory of Mr. Ryals and brings a measure of justice to his loved ones.”

