Man arrested after alleged home invasion, assault in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested following an alleged home invasion that led to an assault in Statesville over the weekend.

The incident occurred late Saturday night on the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue.

The homeowner told police that a man she didn’t know came into her home while she was sleeping and physically assaulted her.

However, during the altercation, the woman was able to escape and seek help from a neighbor nearby. That neighbor would then call the police as the man fled the home.

After receiving a description of the man, the police then began searching the area to locate him. They located the man, later identified as 27-year-old Ahmed Nagi Mohamed Aldaibani, and he was taken into custody.

Ahmed Nagi Mohamed Aldaibani

Aldaibani was ultimately charged with breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, assault by strangulation, sexual battery, assault on a female, false imprisonment, and resisting a public officer.

He was taken before the Iredell County Magistrate and issued a $150,000 secured bond.

VIDEO: $25K reward offered after man shot, killed in front of girlfriend, child in home invasion

$25K reward offered after man shot, killed in front of girlfriend, child in home invasion

©2026 Cox Media Group