Man arrested after deputies find drug operation during manhunt

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — One man is facing felony charges after investigators in Lincoln County discovered a drug operation while on the hunt for a murder suspect earlier this week.

Authorities were looking for Thomas Christopher Banks after a shooting in Vale on Tuesday. The manhunt led law enforcement to a residence where investigators uncovered a psilocybin grow operation and seized various drugs and firearms.

Deputies tracked Banks to a home on Lingerfelt Road in Vale, and investigators got a search warrant for the property after Banks was taken into custody.

During the search, investigators from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the Lincoln County CID Unit and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office located several baggies of methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin packaged for sale. Investigators also discovered a psilocybin mushroom grow operation inside of a closet.

They also found firearms and drug paraphernalia, in addition to items related to the homicide investigation.

Joshua Donald Burns was arrested and charged with Manufacturing Psilocybin, Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Psilocybin, Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burns is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Authorities stated that more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

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