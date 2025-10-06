Man arrested after firing shots at group in Uptown park

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested and faces charges after shots were fired in Romare-Bearden Park over the weekend.

Darnell Harris is accused of firing shots at a group of people in the park on Saturday night, according to court documents.

Police records say Harris took a gun from his friend and fired shots at the group. He was arrested that night.

Harris was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits. He has since been released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

MEDIC told Channel 9 that paramedics responded to the scene, but no one was hurt.

Channel 9 reported in July that armed guards had begun patrolling the park after the county began a new contract with the security guards to deter crime in the area.

Reporters with Channel 9 have been reporting on crime in the area in recent weeks, including a deadly shooting across from the park on Brevard Court.

No additional details have been made available.

