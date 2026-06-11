Man arrested after machete attack in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man was arrested in Iredell County after allegedly breaking into a home and attacking a victim with a machete Wednesday.

Joseph Payton Gallimore was arrested early Thursday morning in Iredell County after deputies responded to Lewis Ferry Road.

The alleged attack happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim of the initial machete assault was located by deputies suffering from injuries. They were reported to be in stable condition at a hospital.

Deputies also learned that Gallimore had been released from custody earlier on Wednesday after being arrested on unrelated charges.

The investigation revealed that Gallimore struck the victim on the front of the head and the back of his right shoulder with the machete. The sheriff’s office says Gallimore used a “Gurkha Kukri-style” machete during the attack.

The victim was also cut on their fingers, and the sheriff’s office says the victim attempted to grab the weapon during the assault.

Witnesses reported seeing Gallimore run away toward a wooded area, still armed with the machete.

Investigators later found that Gallimore used the machete to slash and flatten the tires of two vehicles parked at the scene.

Gallimore was located and arrested around 2 a.m. on Fairdale Road. He was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was served with the outstanding warrants and issued a no-bond order.

Gallimore is facing charges including Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Misdemeanor Assault on a Female, Misdemeanor Crime of Domestic Violence, Misdemeanor False Imprisonment, Two Counts of Misdemeanor Communicating Threats and Two Counts of Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property.

©2026 Cox Media Group