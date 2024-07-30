Man arrested, believed to be connected to several break-ins in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man believed to be connected to several break-ins has been arrested, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The latest incident occurred at the O’Reilly’s off North Center Street.

A manager told Channel 9 that Michael Cromwell broke into the store early Sunday morning.

They said Cromwell caused serious damage before stealing cash registers. He was then arrested after a brief chase, according to police.

Police believe Cromwell is responsible for other break-ins that have occurred in Statesville over the past few months.

They said Cromwell has a history of breaking into businesses that date back to 1986.

He was recently released from prison in 2023 after serving a 10-year sentence for similar crimes, according to police.

VIDEO: CMPD identifies suspects in 200+ car break-ins through blood left on victim vehicle

CMPD identifies suspects in 200+ car break-ins through blood left on victim vehicle









©2024 Cox Media Group