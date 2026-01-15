Man arrested for delivering meth to wrong address in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man attempting to deliver methamphetamine to the wrong address was arrested by police in Asheboro, early Sunday morning, Jan. 11.

The 32-year-old suspect faces multiple drug-related charges and was found with 40 grams of meth.

The incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. when officers responded to a report of an intruder trying to break into a home.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the suspect was actually attempting a drug delivery to the incorrect location.

Officer K. Brown apprehended the delivery driver and charged him with felony possession of Schedule I narcotics, felony conspiracy to deliver meth, felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators did not disclose if the home was occupied at the time of the delivery attempt.

In a separate incident, Officer Senneke arrested a combative male driver for DWI. The driver registered a blood alcohol content of 0.14 and also faced charges, including assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Officer Bodin responded to a case involving a female suspected of being under the influence. Following the investigation, Bodin arrested her for DWI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a precursor to meth, and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.

Additionally, Officer C. Councilman arrested another female for DWI and related charges. Officer Hamilton arrested a male for DWI and charges related to resisting arrest and not possessing a valid driver’s license.

In a further development, Officer Harper was involved in locating a juvenile female reported missing who has cognitive impairments. The resolution of this case provided relief to the family.

Officers also seized two handguns linked to recent shooting incidents in the area. Officials are investigating these cases further.

The Asheboro Police Department continues to handle various incidents and requests for assistance within the community as they initiate follow-up investigations into these cases. Further updates will be provided as they develop.

VIDEO: Major meth bust in Cabarrus County yields 30 pounds of drugs

Major meth bust in Cabarrus County yields 30 pounds of drugs

©2026 Cox Media Group