Man arrested on drug charges, $250 seized in Catawba County operation

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug operation on February 18, 2025, resulting in the seizure of 34.19 grams of methamphetamine and $250 in cash at a residence on North Ervin Avenue in Newton.

During the operation, Derryl J. Crawford, 64, was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses, including trafficking methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling with a controlled substance. Crawford is being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility under an $11,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 19, 2025.

Derryl J. Crawford

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to removing illegal drugs from our communities and holding those responsible for trafficking accountable,” said Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug trafficking. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hickory Police Department, NC State Bureau of Investigations, Maiden Police Department, and Newton Police Department.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking in the community, sending a clear message to those involved in illegal activities.

