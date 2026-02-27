Man arrested in east Charlotte was living in US illegally, ICE confirms

CHARLOTTE — ICE confirmed that officers arrested a man in east Charlotte who was living in the U.S. illegally.

Channel 9 spoke with the partner of Oscar Castillo Del Carmen Thursday, who said they were stopped on their way to work off East Independence Boulevard.

An ICE spokesman said Castillo Del Carmen came into the U.S. illegally, but they don’t know when.

Castillo Del Carmen’s partner said he was working to get his visa.

He’s in ICE custody.

VIDEO: Man detained by ICE after traffic stop in Charlotte, partner says

Man detained by ICE after traffic stop in Charlotte, partner says

©2026 Cox Media Group