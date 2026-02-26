CHARLOTTE — Oscar Castillo, of Charlotte, is in ICE custody after his partner said agents pulled them over on their way to work near East Independence Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

Castillo will likely be transferred to a facility in Georgia, said his boyfriend, Luis Duque.

“What seemed to be a cop car flashing his lights behind us, it was actually an ICE agent, so we pulled over. Five other cars pulled around my car,” Duque told Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz.

“Can I please just say, bye? Please. Just in case,” Duque could be seen saying on cellphone video.

It happened on Woodland Road.

“This is the moment they asked for their identification,” Duque told Sáenz while showing him the video.

“No, I didn’t bring my ID with me,” Castillo told the agent in the video.

“How about your passenger, here?” the agent said.

“I have my ID, yeah,” Duque said.

“Let’s see identification, please,” the agent said. “I’m looking for somebody that’s in the same vehicle.”

Castillo is from Mexico, who is in the process of applying for a visa, his boyfriend said.

“They just took him,” Duque said.

Channel 9 could not find a violent criminal record for Castillo, locally. Duque said he had only had a speeding ticket.

He said he is heartbroken, not knowing when or if they will be reunited.

“At the end of the day - these officers, whatever they’re doing, they have to do their jobs, but I feel like just have some empathy and some heart,” Duque said. “Like these are people’s family that you’re taking off the street.”

Man detained by ICE after traffic stop in Charlotte, partner says Oscar Castillo and Luis Duque

Duque said his boyfriend has been here for 20 years and they went to high school together in Charlotte.

Channel 9 reached out to ICE but have not heard back.

